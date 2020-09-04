33,600 Shares in ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ:ACMR) Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC bought a new position in ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ:ACMR) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 33,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ACM Research by 8.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 216,607 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,414,000 after acquiring an additional 17,682 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ACM Research in the first quarter worth approximately $277,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in ACM Research by 5.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,807 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058 shares in the last quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in ACM Research in the first quarter worth approximately $315,000. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the first quarter worth $971,000. 30.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ACM Research news, Director Chenming Hu sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total value of $1,178,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,874.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 5,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.34, for a total transaction of $294,251.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,251.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,806 shares of company stock worth $2,680,181 in the last three months. Insiders own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACM Research stock opened at $84.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 82.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.21. ACM Research Inc has a 52-week low of $12.51 and a 52-week high of $113.87.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $39.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.15 million. ACM Research had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 21.46%. Analysts predict that ACM Research Inc will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ACMR. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Sunday, July 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of ACM Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of ACM Research from $50.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of ACM Research from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.33.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and custom-made wafer assembly and packaging equipment.

