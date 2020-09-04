32,860 Shares in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) Acquired by Ajo LP

Ajo LP purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 32,860 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 18,999 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,091 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 62,749 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 144.6% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 658 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 51,225 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

PWR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Quanta Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Quanta Services from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.18.

NYSE PWR opened at $52.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.05. Quanta Services Inc has a 12 month low of $23.77 and a 12 month high of $53.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.27. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Quanta Services Inc will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 6.56%.

Quanta Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 6th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

