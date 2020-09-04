24,294 Shares in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 24,294 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTL. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Centurylink by 83.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in Centurylink by 82.3% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Centurylink by 134.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its position in Centurylink by 447.1% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Centurylink during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Centurylink alerts:

CTL opened at $10.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.44 and its 200-day moving average is $10.42. Centurylink Inc has a 1-year low of $8.16 and a 1-year high of $15.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.99.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. Centurylink had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Centurylink Inc will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.29%. Centurylink’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.76%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Centurylink from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Centurylink from $14.80 to $13.80 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Centurylink from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Centurylink from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Centurylink from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.35.

Centurylink Company Profile

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

See Also: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL).

Receive News & Ratings for Centurylink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centurylink and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.