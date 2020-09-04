2,270 Shares in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) Acquired by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,270 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in Workday by 699.8% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 45,327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,492,000 after purchasing an additional 39,660 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Workday by 148.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 21,705 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,067,000 after buying an additional 12,952 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Workday by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,406 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,950,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. MayTech Global Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 37,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,031,000 after buying an additional 5,374 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDAY traded down $8.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $214.66. 53,608 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,488,146. The company has a market cap of $54.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.25 and a beta of 1.56. Workday Inc has a fifty-two week low of $107.75 and a fifty-two week high of $248.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $192.49 and its 200 day moving average is $170.32.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Workday Inc will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO James Bozzini sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.58, for a total transaction of $1,389,085.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 88,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.73, for a total value of $17,025,575.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 361,367 shares of company stock worth $75,540,315. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Workday from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Workday from $162.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Workday from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Workday from $215.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Workday from $206.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.90.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

