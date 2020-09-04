1,701 Shares in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) Bought by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

In related news, CFO Catherine A. Suever sold 1,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.42, for a total value of $372,417.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,797,299.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Lee C. Banks sold 9,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.55, for a total transaction of $2,025,948.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 143,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,576,943.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,766 shares of company stock valued at $7,469,508 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PH shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Barclays raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $217.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.80.

Parker-Hannifin stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $206.36. 6,738 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 927,582. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $194.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $27.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.69. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a one year low of $93.00 and a one year high of $215.94.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.08. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 32.62%.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

Recommended Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.