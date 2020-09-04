11,798 Shares in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,798 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teza Capital Management LLC raised its position in Noble Energy by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 20,367 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Noble Energy by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 41,660 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Noble Energy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 202,743 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Noble Energy by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 141,035 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Noble Energy by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 32,134 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Noble Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Noble Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Noble Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. US Capital Advisors lowered Noble Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Argus lowered Noble Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.35.

NBL stock opened at $9.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Noble Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.73 and a 52-week high of $27.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.86.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.15. Noble Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 25.33%. The firm had revenue of $571.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Noble Energy, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Noble Energy’s payout ratio is presently 8.89%.

About Noble Energy

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

