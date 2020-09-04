10,444 Shares in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 10,444 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in People’s United Financial during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of People’s United Financial during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 7,145.9% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 1,418.8% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of People’s United Financial during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PBCT opened at $10.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.00. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.37 and a 1 year high of $17.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $495.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.87 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 7.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.80%.

PBCT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of People’s United Financial in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. People’s United Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.33.

People's United Financial Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

