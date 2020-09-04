10,334 Shares in CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Purchased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,334 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in CommVault Systems by 17.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,602 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,434,000 after buying an additional 5,501 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 9,421 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of CommVault Systems by 67.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,804 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in CommVault Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,503,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in CommVault Systems by 21.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the period. 94.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVLT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CommVault Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of CommVault Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub lowered CommVault Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of CommVault Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of CommVault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.17.

CommVault Systems stock opened at $42.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 79.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.40. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $24.26 and a one year high of $51.90.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.35. CommVault Systems had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $173.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Blasio Riccardo Di sold 6,180 shares of CommVault Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total value of $265,307.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,085,453.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $904,260.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,361,776.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,515,800 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

