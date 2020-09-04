$0.46 EPS Expected for Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.46 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Yum China’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the highest is $0.49. Yum China reported earnings of $0.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Yum China will report full-year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.08. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Yum China.

Get Yum China alerts:

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.12. Yum China had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

YUMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yum China in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Yum China from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, CLSA initiated coverage on shares of Yum China in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.81.

Yum China stock traded down $2.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.50. The company had a trading volume of 58,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,788. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.11. Yum China has a 1-year low of $38.33 and a 1-year high of $59.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a PE ratio of 41.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.34.

In other news, insider Danny Tan sold 5,238 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.30, for a total transaction of $305,375.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,848,051.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YUMC. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Yum China by 807.6% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Yum China in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yum China in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Yum China in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, American Beacon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Yum China in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

Read More: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yum China (YUMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.