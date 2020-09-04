$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) will report $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Adient’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.56. Adient reported earnings per share of $0.63 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 50.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Adient will report full year earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.65). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.38. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Adient.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($2.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Adient had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 3.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on ADNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Adient from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Adient from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Adient from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Adient from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.23.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADNT. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adient by 95.4% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 481,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,905,000 after acquiring an additional 235,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Adient by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,146,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,830,000 after buying an additional 35,585 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Adient by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 679,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,149,000 after buying an additional 84,518 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Adient by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 4,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Adient in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADNT traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.92. 709,404 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,031,212. Adient has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $29.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.55 and a 200 day moving average of $16.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 3.39.

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It operates through three segments: Seating, Seat Structures and Mechanisms (SS&M), and Interiors. The Seating segment produces seat systems for automotive and other mobility applications, as well as various components of seat systems, including foams, trims, and fabrics.

