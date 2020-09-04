$0.29 EPS Expected for Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) to post $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Cyberark Software’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.38. Cyberark Software reported earnings per share of $0.65 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 55.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cyberark Software will report full year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $2.03. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.57. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cyberark Software.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $106.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.24 million. Cyberark Software had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS.

CYBR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cyberark Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Cyberark Software in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cyberark Software from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Cyberark Software in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Cyberark Software from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Cyberark Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.15.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swedbank lifted its stake in Cyberark Software by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,899,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,530,000 after acquiring an additional 252,034 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cyberark Software by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,805,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,281,000 after purchasing an additional 26,635 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Cyberark Software by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,581,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,346,000 after purchasing an additional 658,114 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cyberark Software by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,309,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,069,000 after purchasing an additional 19,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Cyberark Software by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,201,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,800,000 after purchasing an additional 279,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CYBR stock traded down $4.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.81. 6,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,388. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.37, a P/E/G ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.18. Cyberark Software has a fifty-two week low of $69.50 and a fifty-two week high of $144.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 4.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.63.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

