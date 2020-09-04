-$0.18 EPS Expected for Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Aptose Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the highest is ($0.16). Aptose Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Aptose Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.69). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.66). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Aptose Biosciences.

Get Aptose Biosciences alerts:

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on APTO. Maxim Group began coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a report on Friday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Aptose Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Sunday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aptose Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.79.

In related news, Director Warren Whitehead sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total value of $127,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,250 shares in the company, valued at $364,387.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jotin Marango sold 62,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $380,151.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 116,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $703,124.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 397,340 shares of company stock valued at $2,429,061 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corriente Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 544.1% in the 1st quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC now owns 2,918,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464,960 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $9,158,000. Prosight Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $4,941,000. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $4,733,000. Finally, Precept Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Precept Management LLC now owns 776,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,611,000 after buying an additional 326,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ APTO traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $5.68. 1,498,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 850,466. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $528.60 million, a P/E ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 1.69. Aptose Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $9.25.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aptose Biosciences (APTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.