$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Napco Security Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Napco Security Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Napco Security Technologies’ earnings. Napco Security Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, September 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies will report full year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Napco Security Technologies.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Napco Security Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

In related news, SVP Michael Carrieri sold 4,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $113,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,834 shares in the company, valued at $145,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 37.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NSSC. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 290.0% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 390,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,916,000 after acquiring an additional 290,000 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 714,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,845,000 after acquiring an additional 288,451 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,704,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 130,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 58,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NSSC traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.80. 79,657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,443. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Napco Security Technologies has a 1 year low of $13.33 and a 1 year high of $33.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.67. The stock has a market cap of $443.27 million, a P/E ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 1.31.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells security products and software worldwide. The company offers access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

