$0.06 EPS Expected for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) will announce earnings per share of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. Tabula Rasa HealthCare reported earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 72.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will report full year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tabula Rasa HealthCare.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $76.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.12 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 14.70%. Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on TRHC shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $72.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $68.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.45.

In related news, Director Gordon Tunstall sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.30, for a total transaction of $58,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,258.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Samira Beckwith sold 2,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total value of $98,097.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,375.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,140 shares of company stock worth $3,215,108 in the last ninety days. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 9.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 146,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,038,000 after purchasing an additional 12,816 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 627,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,358,000 after purchasing an additional 17,257 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 25.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 4.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,381,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,606,000 after purchasing an additional 61,876 shares during the period.

TRHC traded down $2.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.01. The stock had a trading volume of 237,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,367. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.24. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 52 week low of $33.04 and a 52 week high of $69.72.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

