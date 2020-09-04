$0.06 EPS Expected for Osisko gold royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Osisko gold royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Osisko gold royalties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.11. Osisko gold royalties reported earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Osisko gold royalties will report full-year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Osisko gold royalties.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Osisko gold royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Osisko gold royalties from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Osisko gold royalties from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on Osisko gold royalties from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Osisko gold royalties from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.38.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Osisko gold royalties in the 2nd quarter worth $5,569,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Osisko gold royalties by 15.3% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Osisko gold royalties in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Osisko gold royalties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Osisko gold royalties by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,341,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,418,000 after buying an additional 94,026 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.31% of the company’s stock.

OR stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.15. The stock had a trading volume of 705,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,826. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.71. Osisko gold royalties has a 52 week low of $4.65 and a 52 week high of $13.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.037 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Osisko gold royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Osisko gold royalties’s payout ratio is 71.43%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.

