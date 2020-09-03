Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Short Interest Update

Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,640,000 shares, an increase of 37.9% from the July 30th total of 2,640,000 shares. Currently, 6.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

NASDAQ:ZIXI opened at $6.19 on Thursday. ZIX has a one year low of $2.84 and a one year high of $9.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $353.02 million, a P/E ratio of -19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.24.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). ZIX had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 63.79%. The business had revenue of $53.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.52 million. On average, research analysts predict that ZIX will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ZIX news, Director Richard Spurr sold 10,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total value of $66,837.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 36.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZIXI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of ZIX by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 219,927 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 20,149 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ZIX by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,365 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 7,807 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of ZIX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $697,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of ZIX by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 175,585 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 17,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ZIX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

ZIXI has been the subject of several research reports. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of ZIX in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of ZIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet raised shares of ZIX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ZIX from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.90.

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, archiving, and bring-your-own-device mobile security solutions for the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors primarily in the United States. The company offers ZixEncrypt that bundles email encryption and DLP capabilities to enable the secure exchange of email; ZixProtect, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spam, and viruses in email; and ZixArchive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

