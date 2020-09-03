Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) to Buy

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.60% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Tenable Holdings, Inc. is a provider of Cyber Exposure solutions, which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Tenable’s enterprise software platform enables broad visibility into an organization’s cyber exposure across the modern attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate technical data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk. “

Get Tenable alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Tenable from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Tenable from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tenable has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

Shares of Tenable stock opened at $41.34 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Tenable has a 12-month low of $16.28 and a 12-month high of $41.80. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.93 and a beta of 1.88.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.25. Tenable had a negative net margin of 22.79% and a negative return on equity of 68.33%. The business had revenue of $107.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. Tenable’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tenable will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 38,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $1,343,536.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,842,648.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 131,020 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total value of $3,887,363.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,907,706 shares of company stock worth $188,534,591 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AXA purchased a new position in Tenable in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,890,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Tenable by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 59,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Tenable by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 393,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,598,000 after buying an additional 65,504 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Tenable by 134.9% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 32,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 18,924 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Tenable by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 26,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 9,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

Further Reading: Current Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tenable (TENB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.