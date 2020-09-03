Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Hanger (OTCMKTS:HNGR) to “Buy”

Hanger (OTCMKTS:HNGR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $22.00 price target on the healthcare company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.18% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Hanger, Inc. delivers orthotic and prosthetic patient care, and distributes O&P products and rehabilitative solutions. The company’s products & services segment provides Hanger distributes branded and private label O&P devices, products and components and provides rehabilitative solutions. Hanger Inc., formerly known as Hanger Orthoped, is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Hanger from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th.

HNGR stock opened at $20.15 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.96. Hanger has a 12-month low of $11.31 and a 12-month high of $28.16.

Hanger (OTCMKTS:HNGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hanger by 7.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 248,592 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after acquiring an additional 17,589 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Hanger by 24.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,400 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC boosted its stake in Hanger by 2.8% in the second quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 780,124 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $12,919,000 after acquiring an additional 21,500 shares during the last quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hanger by 20.6% in the second quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 152,932 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 26,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hanger by 3.7% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,189 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 3.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hanger Company Profile

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services; and distributes O&P devices and components, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions to patients and businesses in acute, post-acute, and clinic settings in the United States. It operates through two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services.

