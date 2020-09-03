Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) to Buy

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.67% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Elastic N.V. is a search company. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products which ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis and visualization. Elastic N.V. is based in Mountain View, California. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ESTC. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $94.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $84.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.50.

Shares of ESTC stock opened at $106.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Elastic has a 1 year low of $39.01 and a 1 year high of $117.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.11 and a beta of 0.99.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.24. Elastic had a negative net margin of 30.94% and a negative return on equity of 25.76%. The firm had revenue of $128.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Elastic news, Director Steven Schuurman sold 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.70, for a total value of $62,790,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kevin Kluge sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 536,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,256,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,301,249 shares of company stock valued at $115,781,803 in the last three months. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESTC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 2,468.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. 71.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

