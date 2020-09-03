Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) to Buy

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $32.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.31% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Arrow Financial Corporation is registered as a bank holding company. They own two nationally chartered banks, Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Company, and Saratoga National Bank and Trust Company, as well as two non-bank subsidiaries, the operations of which are not significant. They own directly or indirectly all voting stock of all its subsidiaries. The business of the Company consists primarily of the ownership, supervision and control of its bank subsidiaries. “

Get Arrow Financial alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Arrow Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th.

Shares of Arrow Financial stock opened at $28.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.02 million, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.42 and its 200 day moving average is $28.46. Arrow Financial has a 1 year low of $20.78 and a 1 year high of $38.31.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $32.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 million. Arrow Financial had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 12.15%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arrow Financial will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Thomas L. Hoy purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.41 per share, for a total transaction of $82,230.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 194,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,321,843.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,113,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,025,000 after acquiring an additional 8,916 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 735,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,859,000 after acquiring an additional 18,266 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,565,000 after acquiring an additional 9,285 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Arrow Financial by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Arrow Financial by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 6,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.18% of the company’s stock.

About Arrow Financial

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

See Also: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arrow Financial (AROW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.