Zacks Investment Research Upgrades 1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) to Strong-Buy

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $34.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.07% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. is a leading e-commerce provider of floral products and gifts, in terms of number of customers and revenue. With the development of the company’s online business and a strategic acquisition, they have continuously expanded their product offerings, most recently to include gourmet foods and home and garden merchandise. As a result, the company has developed relationships with customers who purchase products not only for gifting occasions but also for everyday consumption. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum increased their price target on 1-800-Flowers.Com from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. DA Davidson upgraded 1-800-Flowers.Com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 28th. Benchmark increased their price target on 1-800-Flowers.Com from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of FLWS stock opened at $31.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.12. 1-800-Flowers.Com has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $32.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 35.75 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $418.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.00 million. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 3.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that 1-800-Flowers.Com will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman James F. Mccann sold 694,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $19,909,486.65. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 733,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,012,712.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas G. Hartnett sold 33,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $1,046,190.41. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,448 shares in the company, valued at $5,787,832.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 62.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLWS. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 136.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,518 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 815.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 8,608 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 372.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,529 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 6,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com in the 1st quarter valued at $190,000. 42.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

