Zacks Investment Research Lowers SYMRISE AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) to Hold

SYMRISE AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Symrise AG manufactures, develops and sells fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic base materials and substances for the cosmetics industry. The company’s operating segments consists of Scent & Care and Flavor & Nutrition. Scent and Care segment develops, produces and sells fragrances, cosmetic ingredients, aroma molecules and mint aromas and also develops specific application processes for such substances. Flavor and Nutrition segment develops, produces and sells flavors which are used by customers in the production of food products and beverages. Its product includes perfume, cosmetics and food manufacturers to pharmaceutical companies and producers of nutritional supplements, pet food and baby food. The company operates primarily in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, North America, the Asia Pacific and Latin America. Symrise AG is headquartered in Holzminden, Germany. “

Get SYMRISE AG/ADR alerts:

SYIEY has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SYMRISE AG/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SYMRISE AG/ADR in a research report on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of SYMRISE AG/ADR in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SYMRISE AG/ADR in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SYMRISE AG/ADR in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. SYMRISE AG/ADR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of SYIEY opened at $34.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.26 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.46. SYMRISE AG/ADR has a 1 year low of $19.19 and a 1 year high of $34.95.

SYMRISE AG/ADR Company Profile

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients, raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

Further Reading: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SYMRISE AG/ADR (SYIEY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SYMRISE AG/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYMRISE AG/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.