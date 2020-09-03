Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) to Sell

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential downside of 10.95% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Although shares of Michaels have outpaced the industry year to date, it is likely to derail in the near term. The stock posted dismal first-quarter fiscal 2020 results owing to temporary store closures in March due to COVID-19. The decline in bottom line can be mainly attributed to lower sales and margins, somewhat offset by a fall in SG&A expenses. Weak margin trends and rising costs remain concerns. Moreover, management did not provide any fiscal 2020 guidance due to the uncertain impacts of the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak. However, the company’s initiatives to reopen stores in a phased way bodes well. Further, its newly-launched delivery options, includes curbside pick-up, same day delivery, expanded ship-from-store and BOPIS capabilities, as well as in-app purchases are driving e-commerce sales.”

Get Michaels Companies alerts:

MIK has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Michaels Companies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Michaels Companies from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Michaels Companies from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. TheStreet downgraded Michaels Companies from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Michaels Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Michaels Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.83.

NASDAQ:MIK opened at $11.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 3.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.05. Michaels Companies has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $11.70.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $799.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Michaels Companies had a net margin of 3.59% and a negative return on equity of 13.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Michaels Companies will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Michaels Companies during the second quarter worth about $825,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Michaels Companies by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,796,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,701,000 after acquiring an additional 94,920 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Michaels Companies by 309.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 250,365 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 189,256 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Michaels Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Michaels Companies by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,131 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,859 shares during the period.

Michaels Companies Company Profile

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

Read More: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Michaels Companies (MIK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Michaels Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Michaels Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.