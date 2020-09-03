Zacks Investment Research Downgrades BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) to Hold

BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “boohoo Group PLC operates as an online fashion retailer. The Company offers clothing and apparel such as dresses, tops, swim wear, body suits, shirts, blouses, lingerie, boots, heels, flats, sneakers, jewelry, bags, scarves, hats, gloves, tights, socks, sunglasses, denim and cosmetics. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States and internationally. boohoo Group PLC, formerly known as boohoo.com plc, is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on BHOOY. Citigroup upgraded BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Liberum Capital cut shares of BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Shares of BHOOY opened at $75.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.33 and a beta of 0.79. BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR has a one year low of $52.73 and a one year high of $105.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.34.

BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR Company Profile

boohoo group plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products through the Websites to a market of 16 to 30 year old consumers. It offers its products for men, and women.

