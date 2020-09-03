Yirendai (NYSE:YRD) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

Yirendai (NYSE:YRD) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
YRD opened at $2.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.64 and a 200 day moving average of $3.93. The company has a market cap of $301.75 million, a PE ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.35. Yirendai has a 12 month low of $2.83 and a 12 month high of $9.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Yirendai (NYSE:YRD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 23rd. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($1.46). The business had revenue of $144.57 million during the quarter. Yirendai had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 6.80%.
Yirendai Company Profile
Yirendai Ltd. operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers standard loan products; and fasttrack loan products through mobile applications. The company also provides investing tools. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.
