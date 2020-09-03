Yirendai (NYSE:YRD) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

Yirendai (NYSE:YRD) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

YRD opened at $2.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.64 and a 200 day moving average of $3.93. The company has a market cap of $301.75 million, a PE ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.35. Yirendai has a 12 month low of $2.83 and a 12 month high of $9.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Yirendai (NYSE:YRD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 23rd. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($1.46). The business had revenue of $144.57 million during the quarter. Yirendai had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 6.80%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Yirendai in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Yirendai during the 1st quarter valued at $1,587,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Yirendai by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 3,488 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Yirendai by 408,720.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 40,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 40,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Yirendai by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 18,881 shares in the last quarter. 4.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yirendai Company Profile

Yirendai Ltd. operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers standard loan products; and fasttrack loan products through mobile applications. The company also provides investing tools. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

