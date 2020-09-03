Yintech Investment Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:YIN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Yintech Investment Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:YIN) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a drop of 37.5% from the July 30th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Yintech Investment stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Yintech Investment Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:YIN) by 31.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,341 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Yintech Investment worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

YIN has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Yintech Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.25 target price on shares of Yintech Investment in a report on Saturday, June 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Yintech Investment from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yintech Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of Yintech Investment stock opened at $7.26 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $532.47 million, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 0.18. Yintech Investment has a 1-year low of $4.08 and a 1-year high of $7.29.

Yintech Investment Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides trading and investment services for online spot commodity trading in the People's Republic of China. The company facilitates the trading by individual customers of gold, silver, and other precious metals and commodities on three exchanges, Shanghai Gold Exchange, Tianjin Precious Metals Exchange, and Guangdong Precious Metals Exchange in China.

