YASKAWA ELEC CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

YASKAWA ELEC CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:YASKY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 272.7% from the July 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered YASKAWA ELEC CO/ADR from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised YASKAWA ELEC CO/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th.

Get YASKAWA ELEC CO/ADR alerts:

Shares of YASKAWA ELEC CO/ADR stock opened at $74.82 on Thursday. YASKAWA ELEC CO/ADR has a one year low of $41.63 and a one year high of $81.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.28 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

YASKAWA ELEC CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:YASKY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 10th. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.11. YASKAWA ELEC CO/ADR had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $844.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.48 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that YASKAWA ELEC CO/ADR will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

YASKAWA ELEC CO/ADR Company Profile

YASKAWA Electric Corporation engages in the motion control, robotics, system engineering, and other businesses worldwide. It manufactures and sells various AC drives, including general purpose AC drives, medium-voltage AC drives, system-use AC drives, and power regenerative units for use in cranes, fans, pumps, machine tools, conveyers, automated warehouses, and metal working machinery; and rotary servo motors, direct drive servo motors, linear servo motors, machine controllers, and machine vision systems that are used in chip mounters, robots, and metal working machinery.

See Also: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for YASKAWA ELEC CO/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YASKAWA ELEC CO/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.