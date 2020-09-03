Yangaroo (CVE:YOO) Shares Down 12.5%

Yangaroo Inc (CVE:YOO)’s stock price dropped 12.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 101,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 66,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The stock has a market cap of $6.65 million and a PE ratio of 7.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.12 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.76.

About Yangaroo (CVE:YOO)

Yangaroo Inc, a technology company, provides business to business (B2B) distribution of media through the Internet in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Digital Media Distribution System, a B2B digital media management solution that provides an integrated work flow based digital distribution and data management solution for the entertainment and advertising industries.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Yangaroo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yangaroo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.