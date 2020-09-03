Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 2nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0125 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 28th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%.

Xinyuan Real Estate has increased its dividend payment by 33.3% over the last three years.

Shares of Xinyuan Real Estate stock opened at $2.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. Xinyuan Real Estate has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $4.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.80 million, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.43.

Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $125.77 million for the quarter. Xinyuan Real Estate had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 1.24%.

Xinyuan Real Estate Company Profile

Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops residential real estate properties for middle income consumers in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, or high-rise apartment buildings; auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools; and small scale residential properties, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties.

