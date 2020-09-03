W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

NYSE WTI opened at $2.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $315.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 3.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.44. W&T Offshore has a one year low of $1.07 and a one year high of $6.10.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.19. W&T Offshore had a net margin of 31.40% and a negative return on equity of 21.21%. The firm had revenue of $55.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.04 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that W&T Offshore will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other W&T Offshore news, Director B Frank Stanley acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.39 per share, for a total transaction of $47,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 203,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,730.67. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Tracy W. Krohn acquired 190,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.15 per share, with a total value of $410,325.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 515,429 shares of company stock valued at $1,113,903 over the last quarter. 34.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WTI. State Street Corp increased its holdings in W&T Offshore by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,997,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,401 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in W&T Offshore by 374.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,474,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,550 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in W&T Offshore by 155.2% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 571,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 347,853 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in W&T Offshore in the 2nd quarter worth $598,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in W&T Offshore by 448.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 309,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 253,410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, acquires, explores for, and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 49 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

