WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,161 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in WP Carey were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in WP Carey in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 130,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,568,000 after buying an additional 45,600 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 62,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,618,000 after buying an additional 8,813 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 132.0% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 69,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,028,000 after buying an additional 39,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 7,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WP Carey stock opened at $71.31 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. WP Carey Inc has a twelve month low of $38.62 and a twelve month high of $93.62. The stock has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.70.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $290.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.88 million. WP Carey had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Analysts forecast that WP Carey Inc will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on WP Carey from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WP Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of WP Carey in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.25.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

