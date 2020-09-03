Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) Director Michael M. Mcnamara Sells 150,000 Shares of Stock

Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) Director Michael M. Mcnamara sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.94, for a total value of $36,291,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $233.48 on Thursday. Workday Inc has a 52 week low of $107.75 and a 52 week high of $248.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $191.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.13.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Workday Inc will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WDAY shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Workday from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Workday to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Workday from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Workday from $207.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Workday from $220.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.90.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Workday by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Workday in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 291 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 292 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

