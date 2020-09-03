Woolworths Group Ltd (ASX:WOW) Insider Jillian Broadbent Acquires 2,066 Shares of Stock

Woolworths Group Ltd (ASX:WOW) insider Jillian Broadbent acquired 2,066 shares of Woolworths Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of A$39.87 ($28.48) per share, with a total value of A$82,371.42 ($58,836.73).

The company has a 50 day moving average of A$35.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$37.42.

Get Woolworths Group alerts:

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st.

Woolworths Group Limited operates retail stores. It operates through Australian Food, New Zealand Food, Endeavour Drinks, BIG W, Hotels, and Other segments. The Australian Food segment engages in the procurement and resale of food products to customers in Australia. It operates 1,008 Woolworths supermarkets and Metro stores.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Woolworths Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woolworths Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.