Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) PT Set at C$3.00 by Tudor Pickering & Holt

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) has been assigned a C$3.00 target price by equities researchers at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.50% from the stock’s current price.

WCP has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$2.25 to C$3.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Raymond James set a C$3.50 price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Eight Capital raised their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$2.75 to C$3.10 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.30.

WCP stock opened at C$2.62 on Tuesday. Whitecap Resources has a one year low of C$0.73 and a one year high of C$5.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $942.90 million and a PE ratio of -0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.54, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$2.47 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.38.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$157.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$164.90 million. Equities analysts forecast that Whitecap Resources will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southeast Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

