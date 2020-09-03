Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) PT Raised to C$4.00 at National Bank Financial

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its price target lifted by National Bank Financial from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 52.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WCP. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight Capital increased their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.30.

Get Whitecap Resources alerts:

Shares of WCP stock opened at C$2.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$2.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.38. The firm has a market cap of $942.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46. Whitecap Resources has a 1 year low of C$0.73 and a 1 year high of C$5.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.54, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$157.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$164.90 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Whitecap Resources will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southeast Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.