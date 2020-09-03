Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) PT Raised to C$3.50 at TD Securities

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its target price raised by research analysts at TD Securities from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 33.59% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WCP. Eight Capital boosted their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$2.00 to C$2.75 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Raymond James set a C$3.50 target price on Whitecap Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$3.00 target price on Whitecap Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Whitecap Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.30.

WCP stock opened at C$2.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.38. Whitecap Resources has a 12-month low of C$0.73 and a 12-month high of C$5.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.54. The company has a market cap of $942.90 million and a PE ratio of -0.46.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$157.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$164.90 million. Equities analysts forecast that Whitecap Resources will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southeast Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

