Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Given New C$4.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 52.67% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cormark increased their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$3.00 price target on Whitecap Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight Capital increased their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.30.

Whitecap Resources stock opened at C$2.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.54, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.12. Whitecap Resources has a one year low of C$0.73 and a one year high of C$5.71. The stock has a market cap of $942.90 million and a PE ratio of -0.46.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.09) by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$157.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$164.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Whitecap Resources will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southeast Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

