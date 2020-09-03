Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Raymond James in a research note issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $4.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 99.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Whitecap Resources in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities boosted their price target on Whitecap Resources from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Whitecap Resources from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Whitecap Resources from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Whitecap Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.46.

OTCMKTS:SPGYF opened at $2.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.87 and its 200-day moving average is $1.68. Whitecap Resources has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $4.37.

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southeast Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

