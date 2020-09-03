Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Rating Reiterated by Tudor Pickering

Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Tudor Pickering in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $3.00 target price on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 49.25% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.46.

SPGYF stock opened at $2.01 on Tuesday. Whitecap Resources has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $4.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.68.

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southeast Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

