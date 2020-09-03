Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) Shares Sold by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp lowered its position in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 90.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 247,238 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Westrock were worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WRK. Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Westrock by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 287,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,111,000 after acquiring an additional 52,900 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Westrock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,531,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Westrock by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,925,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,681,000 after acquiring an additional 79,986 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Westrock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,319,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Westrock by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WRK opened at $32.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.51. Westrock Co has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $44.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.47.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Westrock had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Westrock Co will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Westrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.10%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WRK shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Westrock in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Westrock from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Westrock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Westrock from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westrock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Westrock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

