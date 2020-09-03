Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) Short Interest Up 31.2% in August

Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 10,270,000 shares, an increase of 31.2% from the July 30th total of 7,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Western Digital from $63.00 to $58.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised Western Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on Western Digital from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.17.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WDC. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 172.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 574 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Western Digital by 4,250.0% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 609 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Western Digital by 2,219.2% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 603 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Western Digital by 177.0% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Western Digital in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital stock opened at $38.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.41 and a 200-day moving average of $43.95. The firm has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.72 and a beta of 1.50. Western Digital has a 1-year low of $27.40 and a 1-year high of $72.00.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Western Digital will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

