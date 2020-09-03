Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MAIFF) Short Interest Down 90.4% in August

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MAIFF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decline of 90.4% from the July 30th total of 83,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 780,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Wesdome Gold Mines stock opened at $0.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.49. Wesdome Gold Mines has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $0.60.

Separately, National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Minera Alamos Inc, a junior mining exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, and copper deposits. Its principal property is the Santana project consisting of 9 mining claims with an area of approximately 3,100 hectares located in the east-southeast of Hermosillo, Sonora.

