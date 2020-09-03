Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stifel Nicolaus

Welltower (NYSE:WELL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $56.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 6.68% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $46.50 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Welltower to a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.20.

Welltower stock opened at $60.01 on Tuesday. Welltower has a 1-year low of $24.27 and a 1-year high of $93.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.63.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.44). Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Welltower will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its position in Welltower by 3.6% during the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 5,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Welltower by 8.2% during the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Welltower by 12.2% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC lifted its position in Welltower by 89.5% during the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its position in Welltower by 2.7% during the second quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 10,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

