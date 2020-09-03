Wells Fargo & Co Boosts Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target to $155.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 32.39% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FIVE. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Five Below from $93.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on Five Below from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Five Below in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Five Below from $89.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.35.

FIVE opened at $117.08 on Thursday. Five Below has a 12 month low of $47.53 and a 12 month high of $137.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.90, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.89.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $426.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.19 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 5.87%. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 11,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.83, for a total transaction of $1,298,190.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 20,550 shares in the company, valued at $2,257,006.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Vellios sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.33, for a total transaction of $10,333,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 475,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,148,604.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 247,712 shares of company stock valued at $26,677,806 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Five Below in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Five Below by 85.9% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Five Below by 23.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

