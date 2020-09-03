Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Short Interest Up 26.9% in August

Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,290,000 shares, an increase of 26.9% from the July 30th total of 3,380,000 shares. Approximately 6.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

In other news, Director Oprah Winfrey sold 225,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $6,802,580.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,077,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,186,907.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 757,515 shares of company stock valued at $20,463,937. Company insiders own 12.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Weight Watchers International by 12.6% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Weight Watchers International by 407.9% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 26,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 21,516 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Weight Watchers International by 278.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 28,114 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Weight Watchers International by 4.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 159,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 6,813 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Weight Watchers International by 14.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 300,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,078,000 after acquiring an additional 37,313 shares during the period. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WW shares. ValuEngine upgraded Weight Watchers International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Weight Watchers International in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Weight Watchers International from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. BidaskClub cut Weight Watchers International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Weight Watchers International from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Weight Watchers International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

Shares of WW opened at $23.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.81. Weight Watchers International has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $47.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.99 and its 200-day moving average is $24.35.

Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $333.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.13 million. Weight Watchers International had a net margin of 5.96% and a negative return on equity of 17.46%. Weight Watchers International’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Weight Watchers International will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weight Watchers International Company Profile

Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It provides a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.

