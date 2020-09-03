WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:WEICY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:WEICY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Weichai Power Co., Ltd. is engaged in research and development, manufacturing and sales of diesel engines. Its products are applicable to different markets, including heavy-duty vehicles, coaches, construction machines, vessels and power generator. Its product includes Bus diesel engine, Truck diesel engine, Generating diesel engine, Marine diesel engine, Engineering diesel engine and Agricultural diesel engine. The company also sells heavy-duty trucks, gearboxes, engine parts and other truck parts, such as spark plugs, axles, chassis and air-conditioner compressors. In addition, it engages in trading lubricant oil products and automotive components. Weichai Power Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Weifang, the People’s Republic of China. “

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

WEICY stock opened at $16.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.28. WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $10.93 and a fifty-two week high of $18.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Weichai Power Co, Ltd. designs, develops, produces, sells, and repairs diesel engines and related parts, automobiles, and other automobile components in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Diesel Engines, Automobiles and Other Major Automobile Components, Other Components, Import & Export Services, and Forklift Trucks and Supply Chain Solution segments.

