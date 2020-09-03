Wedbush Lowers Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Price Target to $12.00

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) had its price objective lowered by Wedbush from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s previous close.

OMER has been the topic of a number of other reports. Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of Omeros from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Omeros from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Omeros in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Omeros currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.75.

Omeros stock opened at $10.56 on Tuesday. Omeros has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $25.46. The company has a market capitalization of $575.73 million, a P/E ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.13.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $13.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.12 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Omeros will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OMER. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Omeros by 52.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omeros during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omeros in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Omeros by 96.9% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 10,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 5,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Omeros during the first quarter worth $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.36% of the company’s stock.

About Omeros

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

