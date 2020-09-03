Wedbush Initiates Coverage on Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN)

Equities researchers at Wedbush started coverage on shares of Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 73.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on FRLN. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Freeline Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Freeline Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company.

FRLN opened at $16.18 on Tuesday. Freeline Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $15.25 and a 12 month high of $21.69.

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc operates as a clinical-stage systemic adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapy company. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe hemophilia B.

