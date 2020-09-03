Wedbush Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 1st. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $11.12 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $10.68. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q3 2021 earnings at $5.34 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $21.16 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $5.97 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $27.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $33.18 EPS.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CMG. SunTrust Banks reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,165.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. BofA Securities increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $800.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,132.00 to $1,155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,104.82.

Shares of CMG opened at $1,379.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.06, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,189.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $955.64. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12 month low of $415.00 and a 12 month high of $1,384.46.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,059.13, for a total value of $547,570.21. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,713,845.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 118.7% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 1,671 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.6% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,547 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,565,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 12.7% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,682 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 82.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,372 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,471,000 after purchasing an additional 28,547 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 98.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 153 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

