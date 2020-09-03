Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Shares Purchased by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 34.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNO. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,106,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,258,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,681,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,265,000 after buying an additional 511,872 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 2,017.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 517,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,745,000 after buying an additional 493,238 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,808,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,694,000 after buying an additional 414,803 shares during the period. 72.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VNO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vornado Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.33.

Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $35.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a current ratio of 6.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.32. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $27.64 and a fifty-two week high of $68.68.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $343.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.26 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 21.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.74%.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

